Fayette Humane Society documents kitten rescue in social media video post

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette Regional Humane Society has posted a first of its kind video for them.

Agents with the Humane Society documented their rescue and clean up of a kitten stuck under a porch.

In a video posted on their Facebook page, rescuers can be seen pulling the small orange kitten from under a home’s porch, putting it into their van with its sibling, and taking both back to the Animal Care and Adoption Center, where the orange kitten is shown being cleaned off.

Humane Cam: Kitten stuck under porch
You are being taken behind-the-scenes with humane agents responding to a call about a kitten stuck under a porch. This is the first time that we have posted a video like this, and we may post more if all goes well.

Both kittens were treated for eye infections and are in foster care while receiving further treatment, according to the video.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is asking its followers if they would like to see more of these kinds of videos.