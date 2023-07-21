WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was killed after being struck by a semi-truck in Fayette County Thursday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at 10:19 p.m. on U.S. Route 35 near mile post 82 in Union Township. Deputies at the scene pronounced Chrystal Shadley, 38, of Washington Court House, dead after she was hit by a 2014 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer.

The OSHP said Shadley, 38, was crossing the road before she was struck by the semi, which was traveling westbound. The driver was not injured, and the incident remains under investigation.