Washington Court House, Bellefontaine schools requiring masks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two school districts in central Ohio have updated their face masks policies as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase across the state.

Washington Court House City Schools announced that beginning Sept. 2, masks will be required for all students, staff, and faculty while inside district buildings.

Bellefontaine City Schools announced that the Logan County Health Department has mandated masks be worn by everyone while inside Bellefontaine Middle School. Superintendent Brad Hall is “strongly recommending” all students wear masks. The mandate goes into effect Wednesday, Sept. 1.