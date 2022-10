COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A deadly traffic accident closed parts of US-62 north in Fayette County Wednesday afternoon.

The fatal car crash occurred just before 5 p.m. closing US-62 north between State Route 38 and State Route 753, according to the Fayette County Sherriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is advising drivers to use State Routes 38 or 753 as a detour. It has not released other details, including a cause of the crash, as of Wednesday evening.