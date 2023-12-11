MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured after a car they were traveling in hit the back of a school bus Monday afternoon in Marion Township.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. Route 62 and Bloomingburg New Holland Road.

The sheriff’s office said a car crashed into the back of a Miami Trace Local Schools bus carrying 16 students. No students were injured, but the driver of the car and a 4-year-old child inside were airlifted to local trauma centers for treatment. There is no word on their conditions.

An update posted to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page just before 4 p.m. said US-62 between the two Bloomingburg New Holland Road intersections was closed and that traffic was heavy in the area.

The sheriff’s office said no one on the school bus appeared to be injured.