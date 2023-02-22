WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people are facing drug charges from two separate but related incidents in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said that on Feb. 10, Tony Wood, 40, of Dayton, was arrested after he was allegedly seen by deputies while conducting a drug transaction on the 1300 block of Forest Street just outside of Washington Court House. According to the sheriff’s office, Wood ignored verbal commands from the deputies, which resulted in a brief struggle. Deputies allegedly found a controlled substance in Wood’s possession.

The sheriff’s office then obtained a search warrant for an apartment on the 1300 block of Forest Street, where they allegedly found an undisclosed amount of money, suspected narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

Wood is charged with possession of drugs, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He is being held on $50,000 bond in Fayette County Jail.

After investigating the arrest further, the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement departments executed a search warrant at the Baymont Inn on the 11000 block of Allen Road NW in Jeffersonville. It was during this operation that two people were seen handing off a duffle bag. One of those people, Vercie L. Lark, 41, of Dayton, was seen getting rid of the duffle bag and running away, the sheriff’s office said. Lark was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. The second person, Carla A. Doctor, 51, of Washington Court House, was arrested without incident. Detectives discovered that the duffle bag allegedly contained multiple pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

Tony Wood

Vercie L. Lark

Carla A. Doctor

Lark is charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and is being held on $200,000 bond. Doctor is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and is being held on $100,000 bond. Both are being held in Fayette County Jail.

The sheriff’s office was assisted in the operation by the Washington Court House Police Department, agents from the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force, the Greenfield Police Department, the Highland County Prosecutor’s Investigative Unit, and the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST).

The cases will be sent to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office and additional charges could be filed.