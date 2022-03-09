FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in Fayette County where a person was found dead.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office states that at about 12:21 a.m., Wednesday, firefighters were called to the 400 block of Clyburn Avenue on the report of a fire.

After bringing the fire under control, firefighters found a person dead inside the home.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate, but a cause of the fire has not been determined. Deputies say no foul play is suspected.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The fire remains under investigation.