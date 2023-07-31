WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — A passenger in a car that crashed in Fayette County has died.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a man was driving a Dodge Ram at around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday going south on Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township. Authorities say the Dodge traveled off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and a metal pole before stopping.

The passenger, 50-year-old Michael Wayne from Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to Grant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it is continuing to investigate the crash.