WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 78-year-old man is dead after crashing while driving his motorcycle Friday night in Fayette County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, William Robinson was driving a Honda Goldwing motorcycle just before 7:45 p.m. going northwest on Bloomingburg New Holland Road near Knight Road in Marion Township.

Robinson’s motorcycle did not go through a curve correctly, leading to the bike overturning in the roadway and traveling off the road. The motorcycle struck a ditch before coming to a rest.

OSHP says Robinson was taken to Adena Fayette Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation.