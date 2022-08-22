JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash Monday evening in Jefferson Township, Fayette County.

According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 729 and Route 435 at approximately 5:40 p.m.

OSHP said the crash involved three vehicles and confirmed that one person died as a result of the crash.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, which initially responded to the call, said a second person was taken from the scene via helicopter but did not know their condition or where they were taken.

No further information is available at this time.