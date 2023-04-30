UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 58-year-old man has died after a crash in Fayette County on Sunday.

David Pence Jr., 58, was driving west on U.S. Route 22 in a 2010 Mazda 3 on Sunday when he was hit by a 2010 Dodge Charger who was traveling north on Jamison Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. After colliding, both cars veered off the road.

Authorities said Pence Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Dodge Charger and a passenger were transported to Fayette County Memorial Hospital. This marks the fourth fatal traffic crash in Fayette County this year.