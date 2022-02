FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio Department of Transportation crew vehicle was hit Monday afternoon on US-35 East in Fayette County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington post said the crash happened around noon on Monday and that injuries were only minor.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department closed US 35 East near Milepost 92 for two hours to investigate the crash.

No further details are known at this time.

Photo Courtesy of the Fayette County OH Sheriffs Office

