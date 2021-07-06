Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges in Fayette County workplace shooting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Beavercreek, Ohio, man is facing attempted murder and other charges in connection with a workplace shooting near Washington Court House in May.

According to court documents, Michael P. Nertker has pleaded not guilty to two charges of attempted murder, two charges of felonious assault, and a charge of vandalism.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a call of shots fired at Hi-Tech Electrical Contractors on Old US 35 SE just outside of Washington Court House on May 13.

Employees at Hi-Tech told deputies they were repeatedly shot at by Nertker, the sheriff’s office said. Nertker was an employee at the company.

Nertker was arrested without incident at the scene.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for July 12.