WASHINGTON C.H., Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle and veered off of a Fayette County road Monday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that 26-year-old Zachary Wallace, of Circleville, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 Silverado, heading southeast on Old U.S. Route 35. OSHP said Wallace failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the left side of the road, struck two traffic signs and then a tree head on.

Wallace, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the OSHP.