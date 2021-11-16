PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a car crash near Paint Township, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened at approximately 4:24 p.m. in the 4000 block of White Oak Road near the Village of Bloomingburg in Paint Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 2007 Ford F-150, driven by Matthew Anders, 51, of Bloomingburg, was traveling south on White Oak Road when Anders pulled over to the side of the road to check his cell phone.

The sheriff’s office said a 2002 Dodge Ram driven by Paul Grafstrom, 76, of Bloomingburg, was also traveling south on White Oak Road when it hit the rear of Anders’ vehicle. The Ford was pushed off the side of the road and into a ditch while Grafstrom’s truck overturned in the middle of White Oak Road.

Grafstrom was extricated from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anders suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.