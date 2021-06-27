I-71 South near Washington Court House closed due to multiple crashes

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — I-71 South in Fayette County is closed near Washington Court House for what the sheriff’s office said were two crashes with injuries.

According to OHGO, I-71 South is closed between SR-435 to US-35 following a crash reported at approximately 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said a semi-truck is leaking diesel fuel at the scene.

There is no word on how many people were injured in the crashes.

The sheriff’s office is urging drivers to use alternate routes.