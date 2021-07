FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died and another was air lifted for treatment following an apparent house explosion.

It happened around 10 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities, on the 1900 block of Goodhope New Holland Road.

The state fire marshal is on the scene investigating. Authorities say the debris pattern indicates the event was an explosion.

An NBC4 reporter and photographer are on their way to the scene.