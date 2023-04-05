MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Grove City man is dead after a car crash in Fayette County Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the single-car crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. on State Route 207 near Madison Township, Fayette County.

Police said James Henson, 58, was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado south on SR-207 when for an unknown reason, the pickup truck drove off the left side of the road, hitting several items including a tree before overturning.

Henson was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers or other vehicles involved in the crash, police said.

Police said Henson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. OSHP believes alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

This is the third fatal crash in Fayette County for 2023.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, Mt. Sterling EMS, Fayette County EMS, and the Tri-County Fire Department.