WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died and another is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a single-car crash in Fayette County on Thursday.

Authorities responded to U.S. 35 near mile post 91 in Wayne Township at 2:44 p.m. on Thursday after report of a crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A 2000 Lincoln Town Car was driving east on U.S. 35 with two occupants with the incident occurred.

The car traveled off the left side of the road into the median and hit a culvert, the OSHP said. Then, the car continued through the median and drove across the westbound lanes before driving off the side of the road and overturning.

One occupant was transported by an ambulance to Adena Fayette Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, the OSHP said. The second occupant was transported by helicopter to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the OSHP said. The crash currently remains under investigation by the Wilmington Post.