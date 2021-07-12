Fatal Fayette County home explosion propane-related, remains under investigation

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The home explosion in Fayette County this past weekend was propane-related, but is still being investigated, a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Commerce said Monday.

Saturday’s explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Goodhope New Holland Road.

Patricia Miller, 70, was found dead inside the home nearly three hours after the explosion happened. Her husband, Ted Miller, 71, was apparently thrown outside the home by the explosion. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The Ohio Department of Commerce spokesman said they are continuing to identify the ignition source of the explosion.

There is no indication of anything criminal being tied to the explosion, he added.