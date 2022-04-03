FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found in a field but said there is no evidence of foul play in the man’s death.

The body of Harrison K.C. Conaway IV, 35, of Washington Court House, was found Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. by a farmer in a field on the 2000 block of SR-753.

Conaway was identified by the sheriff’s office and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170.