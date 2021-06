WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are gathering more information on a shooting that turned fatal early Thursday morning.

The call came in around 1:16 a.m. of a possible shooting at the intersection of East Temple and Delaware streets in Washington Court House, according to a statement.

When officers arrived, they say they found Robert L. Gould II, 45, dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.