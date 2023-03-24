WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man led sheriff’s deputies on a multi-county, high-speed chase across highways and city streets Friday afternoon.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone with active warrants traveling northbound on US 62 in a Silver Chevrolet Suburban at about 12:20 p.m. A deputy observed the vehicle on US 62 near Rowe Ging Road and began pursuit. The deputy briefly lost sight of the vehicle but found it parked in a church parking lot on Jamison Road in Washington Court House.

Inside the vehicle were 41-year-old Cory Rutter and a 29-year-old woman, both from Grove City. After learning he had a robbery warrant from Franklin County out for his arrest, Rutter fled the scene, almost hitting the deputy and a sergeant.

Rutter sped away at over 100 miles per hour, the sheriff’s office said, traveling on Jamison Road to Old US 25 and SR 435. He struck the deputy’s cruiser at the intersection of SR 435 and Interstate-71, disabling the cruiser.

Rutter then continued west on SR 435 to Greene County, where he crossed the median going eastbound on SR435 before traveling north on I-71, crossing through Madison and Pickaway counties into Franklin County. Upon entering Franklin County, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol joined the pursuit.

Rutter took the Greenlawn Avenue exit, traveling through Columbus until a Franklin County Sheriff’s cruiser was able to stop Rutter’s vehicle. Both Rutter and the woman were taken into custody, but investigators determined the woman was not an active participant and released her.

Rutter has been charged with felonious assault on a law enforcement officer and failure to comply with a peace officer’s orders, both felonies. Other charges may follow. He’s held in Fayette County Jail and awaits a bond hearing.