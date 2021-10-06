WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is in jail in Fayette County after allegedly forcing another man to sign over the title to his vehicle.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, James Ragland III, 29, of Columbus, entered a Bureau of Motor Vehicles office in Washington Court House Tuesday with the victim, where the victim was forced to sign over the title to his car.

The incident was reported to the BMV by a third party, who sheriff’s deputies were later able to interview.

The victim’s vehicle was later found on the 6000 block of White Oak Road. When deputies arrived, they saw the victim running from a home. According to the sheriff’s office, a second man, later identified as Ragland, came out the front door, but quickly retreated when he was ordered to surrender by deputies.

A short time later, Ragland allegedly attempted to flee through a window in the back of the residence but was taken into custody by deputies without incident.

Ragland is charged with aggravated robbery and abduction.

Ragland was taken to Fayette County Jail. He appeared in Washington Court House Municipal Court Wednesday and was ordered held on a $250,000 bond.