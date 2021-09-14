Beagle stuck in drain pipe rescued in Fayette County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A dog has been returned to its owner after being rescued from a drainpipe in Jefferson Township Monday.

According to a post on the Fayette Regional Humane Society Facebook page, humane society agents responded to a call about a dog stuck in a drainpipe on Moon Evans Road.

The post states that two Suburban Propane employees were driving down the road when they came across a beagle wandering the side of the road. When they stopped to look for an identification tag, they heard a second dog barking inside a drainpipe.

After the men called for help, humane society agents and dog wardens from the Fayette County Dog Shelter responded and found the dog, another beagle, nose-to-nose with a groundhog inside the pipe.

“The pipe was about 120 feet long and both animals were about 10 feet in from the opening, making it difficult for our snare devices to reach the needed length to pull them out,” said Brad Adams, chief humane agent.

Agents and dog wardens, unsure of how to get the dog free from the pipe, began calling around. Members of the engineer’s office and Jefferson Township Fire and EMS all responded to the scene to help. The team used construction equipment to dig up a portion of the pipe, eventually freeing the dog.

When it heard about the situation, Center Pizza provided food for the crew.

“I cannot thank all of the men and women from the fire and ems as well as the guys from the engineer’s office and the township for jumping right in to assist. The rescue wouldn’t have been as successful or as quick without everyone involved, and because the guys from Suburban Propane were caring enough to stop and check on a loose dog, they were also instrumental by being a voice for an animal in need,” Adams said.

The post states that the dog did not seem to be in distress and was returned to its owner.