WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office announced that a fatal crash took place early Tuesday morning near Washington Court House.

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth reports that the crash occurred just after 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of US-62 and Bloomingburg-New Holland Rd.

Deputies say a semi tractor-trailer driven by 30-year-old Shamsher Ali of Philadelphia was driving north when a Toyota SUV crossed the center line of the roadway and was struck by the semi.

The Toyota was driven by 53-year-old Rebecca Knauff of Washington Court House who was trapped in the vehicle after it overturned, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that Knauff was transported to Fayette-Adena Hospital and later to Grant Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Two passengers were in Knauff’s car during the crash and one received treatment for serious injuries, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.