FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)– Health Officials have confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

They say the 22-year-old patient is self self-quarantining at home with daily oversight from FCPH and they’ve reached out to close contacts.

Fayette County is of the 49 Ohio counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, the state has 564 according to officials.