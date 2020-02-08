Father tearfully remembers son killed in library shooting Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A grieving father is speaking out after his son was killed Monday.

Jeremiah Williams, 18, and two family members were shot in the parking lot of the Driving Park library. ​

Williams’ death still doesn’t seem real to his father, Diarra Bradley.

Bradley said his son was an amazing young man with goals and a lot of life ahead. ​

Words can’t begin to describe how awful this is for him and his family.

​”I wish I’d rather died than to see my baby die,” Bradley said, with tears in his eyes. “That’s not cool. That’s not cool that my baby is gone and I made it and he’s gone. Like not cool. It’s hard, it’s hard for me to live with that. If I could switch places with him I would. No doubt. That’s my baby, that’s my baby.”

Bradley is trying to let it sink in that he will never see his son again.​

​”My baby gone. He ain’t coming back,” he said. “It ain’t right.”

​Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Willimas, his brother, and his cousin, were all shot. Williams didn’t survive.

“It’s hard that my baby was laying out there, the back of there,” said Bradley.

What was just as hard for Bradley was telling William’s sister that her brother was never coming home.​

“I get home and I can’t find the words to tell you your brother gone. All I could do was hold her. I just held her that night and we cried, cried, cried,” said Bradley.

​The tears haven’t stopped since, especially when he’s alone. Everything reminds him of his boy.​

Even looking at his own reflection, he sees his son staring back at him.

Antonio Lamar Malone Jr., 19, has been arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with felonious assault.

Police are still investigating.