Father reminds drivers not to drink and drive after son dies in 2004 crash

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A father still warns drivers not to drink and drive 15 years after his son’s death.

A drunk driver hit Brandon Kent, Lucas Carmean and Josh Worthington head-on on Interstate 71 on Christmas 2004.

All three died.

Brandon’s father, Bob Kent, placed a sign at the intersection of Fishinger and Dublin Roads reminding drivers not to drink and drive.

He has put the sign up every year for the last 15 years.



“This young man made a terrible decision to get behind the wheel when he’d been drinking and turned three young men, just beginning the prime of their life, into ashes,” Kent said.



All of the victims were Grove City graduates.

The drunk driver is currently serving time in prison.



In addition to the sign, Bob speaks to kids and adults about the dangers of drinking all around the area.