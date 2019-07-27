Father of teen killed Friday said son was happy-go-lucky

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A father is heartbroken after losing his son Friday night to gun violence.

Columbus Police said a teenage boy shot and killed Xavier Quinn, 14, on Columbus’s north side.

“Having teenage boys in the inner city, it’s kind of hard,” said Kenyetietta Quinn, Xavier’s father.

A vigil is being held Saturday at St. Francis DeSales High School, where Xavier would have been a freshman this fall.

“He wanted to be a veterinarian,” Kenyetietta said through tears and sobs Saturday.

Kenyetietta said he left the home for approximately 15 minutes Friday night to grab some takeout food. By the time he came home, it was surrounded by police cars and yellow tape.

He never thought in a million years this would happen to his family.

“I think about this stuff all the time,” Kenyetietta said. “So I’m always very strict. My boys is very sheltered.”

Kenyetietta said two things about his son he will miss is Xavier’s love of sports and his happy-go-lucky attitude.

“We had lots of talks,” he said. “Mainly separating being a father from a friend.”

Kenyetietta said he believes the shooting was accidental.

Police are still investigating the incident. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the incident.