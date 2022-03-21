LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A father and his daughter are dead after a murder-suicide in Hardin County last week, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Deputies were sent to an initial report of a car fire in a field on County Road 75 near County Road 30 in Liberty Township at approximately 5:38 p.m. March 17.

First responders were initially unable to get into the car due to the flames. When the fire was put out, rescue personnel found the bodies of Alcario Nabarette and his daughter Elliot Nabarette, 8, inside the car, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not say what the motive behind the incident may have been.

The investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is closed, but additional information may be released.