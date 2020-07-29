Father, daughter charged after human remains found in Hocking County

HOCKING CO., Ohio (WCMH)– A father and daughter have been arrested after human remains were found in Hocking County.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Michael Dixon, of Laurelville, admitted to investigators that he killed 56-year-old James Whitaker, of South Bloomingville, and attempted to hide his body and other evidence on Whitaker’s property.

The sheriff’s office says Whitaker’s family reported him missing on July 25, saying they had not seen him since July 3.

The sheriff’s office says a search of Whitaker’s property the next day led them to evidence linking Dixon to the case.

After interviewing Dixon, investigators say they searched the victim’s property again and found human remains consistent with what Dixon had confessed to them.

The sheriff’s office also arrested Dixon’s daughter, 18-year-old Melody Dixon. They say she witnessed the incident and lied to investigators in a previous interview.

“The investigation is still pending and actively being worked. Additional details will be released as they become available,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Michael Dixon was arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence, and Melody Dixon was arrested and charged with Obstructing Justice. More charges are pending as investigators wait for positive identification of the human remains.