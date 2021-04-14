Father, community call for end to violence after 10-year-old boy shot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 10-year old boy is now in stable condition after being shot early Wednesday morning.

Police say just after midnight, someone fired multiple shots into a home in the 2200 block of Hanna Drive.

Julius Morgan said he had gotten off work late, getting home around midnight when, just minutes later, he heard the gunshots.

“I hit the floor. My 10-year-old, he was standing there talking to me. He was walking out the room, he got hit…” Morgan recalled. “When he realized he had been hit, he said, ‘Dad, I got hit.’ I thought he was just joking. Then when I saw where the bullet went in at, I knew he wasn’t joking. That’s what got me upset. My 10-year-old. This is senseless.”

Police said the shooting appeared to be a drive-by. Morgan said he’s unsure why anyone would shoot at his house, certain his son took a bullet meant for someone somewhere else.

“If anybody got an issue, face it head on with them if you got an issue,” Morgan said. “I don’t bother anyone and my 10 year old sure don’t bother anyone. My son’s lying up in the hospital right now with a bullet hole in him. Somebody’s got to pay for that. My son’s inside the house. Inside the house. Ten years old and he gets shot by cowards? I’m just done with it.”

Ralph Carter, founder of We Are Linden, said similar situations have played out far too often in that community and across the city.

“Just from a Linden standpoint, the youth having these weapons, it’s not a good thing,” Carter said. “And us as a community, we have to come together and police our youth and individuals in the community.”

Both men said despite whatever solutions are offered by city leaders, the real change needs to come from within the community.

“I myself don’t ever point the finger at city leadership or anyone else,” Carter said. “I feel like it’s an ‘us’ problem. It’s our problem and we have to be able to govern ourselves. My message to my community is get involved. We can no longer sit back and point the finger and wait on someone to come help us.”

“We’ve been hearing this for years,” Morgan said. “It’s not up to the mayor, it’s up to the individual. The mayor can only do so much, just like we can only do so much. The mayor can get out here and talk day and night, but until it gets through to these idiots in the street, it’s not going to stop.”