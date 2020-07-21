Father, child killed in Franklin Township crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A father and his two-year-old son are dead while his six-year-old daughter is recovering after a two-vehicle crash in Richland County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Mansfield Post, the crash happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Bowman Street Road just north of Amoy East Road in Franklin Township.

According to OSHP, Colin A. Grassick, 28, of Galion, was driving a 2009 Ford Escape north on Bowman Street Road when the vehicle drove crossed over into the other lane and hit a 2007 Freightliner semi-truck driving by Melvin G. Sparks.

Grassick was pronounced dead at the scene.

His son, 2, was pronounced dead at Nationwide Children’s Hospital after being flown there from Ohio Health Mansfield.

Grassick’s daughter, 6, is recovering at Ohio Health Mansfield.

Sparks was taken to Ohio Health Mansfield with minor injuries. He was later released.

All occupants in both vehicles were properly restrained, OSHP said.

It is not known at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

OSHP continues to investigate.