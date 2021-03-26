Father charged in death of 2-month-old daughter

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The father of an infant in the Pickerington area has been charged in connection with the child’s death.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, on November 17, 2020, officers were called to the 7000 block of Wellshire Drive on the report of an infant death. Earlier that day, medics had transported a 2-month-old girl from the home to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s father, Christopher LeDoux, 38, has been indicted by a grand jury on one count of reckless homicide. Police say LeDoux voluntarily surrendered and is in custody.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 614-645-4141.