Fatal wrong-way crash closes I-71SB near Polaris

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and I-71 southbound is closed after a crash near Polaris.

According to Columbus police, a wrong-way driver was reported along I-71S near Weber Road at about 2:30am, Friday.

Police say they attempted to stop the wrong-way driver, but a crash occurred near Gemini Place.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

Four occupants of the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Here's a look at crews diverting #traffic from I-71 SB at US 36/SR 37 in @DelawareCoOhio.

Take US 36/SR 37 to US 23 SB to I-270 EB to I-71 SB.

Closure is expected to be in place through the AM rush. @nbc4i #4yourdrive pic.twitter.com/7A4Zgl0RqS — Jennifer Bullock (@JenniferNBC4) November 8, 2019

I-71SB is closed between 36/37 and Ikea Way, and is expected to remain closed through morning rush hour.

