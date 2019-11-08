Buckeye Banner

Congratulations Buckeye!

Fatal wrong-way crash closes I-71SB near Polaris

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and I-71 southbound is closed after a crash near Polaris.  

According to Columbus police, a wrong-way driver was reported along I-71S near Weber Road at about 2:30am, Friday.  

Police say they attempted to stop the wrong-way driver, but a crash occurred near Gemini Place.  

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.  

Four occupants of the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.  

I-71SB is closed between 36/37 and Ikea Way, and is expected to remain closed through morning rush hour.  

Get your latest traffic conditions here: NBC4 Traffic

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools