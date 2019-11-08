Fatal wrong-way crash closes I-71SB near Polaris

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and I-71 southbound is closed after a crash near Polaris.
According to Columbus police, a wrong-way driver was reported along I-71S near Weber Road at about 2:30am, Friday.
Police say they attempted to stop the wrong-way driver, but a crash occurred near Gemini Place.
The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.
Four occupants of the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
I-71SB is closed between 36/37 and Ikea Way, and is expected to remain closed through morning rush hour.
