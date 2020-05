COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A fatal crash on Columbus’ north side has shutdown the ramp from westbound I-270 to northbound SR 315.

Officials at the scene say one person is dead in the single car crash that happened sometime overnight and was called in Monday morning.

They say the car involved is dangling over a drainage culvert, and a crane is being brought in to remove the vehicle once the body inside the vehicle is removed from it.