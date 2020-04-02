Fatal Crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY (WCMH) — Troopers from the West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are currently investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:22 pm on Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Taylor Blair Road south of Fayette Drive in Jefferson Township, Madison County. A gray 2019 Tesla Model 3 was traveling southeast on Taylor Blair Road driven by Samuel M. Marino of Galena, Ohio. Marino drove off the left side of the roadway striking a tree. Marino was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Township Fire and EMS, Madison County Coroner’s Office, and C&C Towin.