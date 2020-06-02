Fatal crash in Madison County

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Circleville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle fatal crash, which killed 28-year-old Clinton L. Baker of Crooksville.

The fatal crash occurred on Interstate 71 in Range Township in Madison County.

On June 1, at 7:09 A.M., a 2015 Mack commercial tractor and trailer was southbound on Interstate 71 in a construction zone near mile post 80. The commercial vehicle was in the right lane at the time.

In the construction zone was a 2011 Chevrolet pick-up truck, with an arrow board, which was stationary and partially in the right lane. An asphalt paver, construction trailer and a 2012 Ford pick-up truck were also on the right berm in the construction zone at the time.

The commercial vehicle failed to change lanes and struck the Chevrolet pick-up, which was being operated by Baker, who was a contractor employee.

Baker was taken by Med Flight to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was Daniel A. Danielson, 58, of New Lexington.

The other vehicles in the construction zone were also struck as a result of the crash, but no other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.