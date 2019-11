UNION COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Union County that has U.S. 33 eastbound closed.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 11:45pm, Sunday, a crash was reported on U.S. 33EB, just before U.S. 42 in Union County.

Troopers confirmed one person was dead in the crash.

Traffic in your area: NBC4 Traffic

U.S. 33EB remains close between Scottslawn Road and U.S. 42 while troopers investigate.