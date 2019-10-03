Breaking News
Fatal crash near Morse Road closes I-71NB
I-71NB closed after fatal crash near Morse Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a fatal crash along I-71 near Morse Road.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:50am, Thursday, a crash was occurred in the area of I-71NB at Morse Road.  

Police say one person is dead after the crash.

According to AEP, utility crews have responded to the scene because the crash broke poles in the area causing power lines to sag. More than 400 customers in the Morse Road area are currently without power.     

I-71NB is closed starting at I-670 while police investigate.  

