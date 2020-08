COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a fatal crash along I-71 northbound.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 3 a.m., Thursday, officers were called to I-71NB near Morse Road on the report of a crash.

Police say a female was killed in the crash.

I-71NB is closed starting at I-670 near downtown, and police say the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police continue to investigate.