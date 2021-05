COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a fatal crash that has I-70 eastbound closed near downtown Columbus.

Police say one person was killed in a crash on I-70EB near Mooberry Street and Berkeley Road, Tuesday morning.

I-70EB is closed between I-71 and Alum Creek Drive, due to the crash.

The ramps from I-71 to I-70EB are also closed.

Details of the crash have not been released.