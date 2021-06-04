From 2018 to 2019, the U.S. population grew by .48%, its slowest rate in 100 years. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2019, based on 5-year estimates.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tuscarawas County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -173

— #1,840 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -0.2%

— #30 among counties in Ohio, #1,592 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 92,335

— #30 largest county in Ohio, #634 largest county nationwide

Eric Lochtefeld // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Mercer County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -74

— #1,660 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -0.2%

— #29 among counties in Ohio, #1,590 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 40,884

— #61 largest county in Ohio, #1,159 largest county nationwide

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Perry County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +179

— #1,360 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.5%

— #24 among counties in Ohio, #1,460 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 36,022

— #68 largest county in Ohio, #1,275 largest county nationwide

Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Muskingum County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +180

— #1,357 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.2%

— #28 among counties in Ohio, #1,522 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 86,131

— #31 largest county in Ohio, #666 largest county nationwide

OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Ashland County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +195

— #1,344 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.4%

— #25 among counties in Ohio, #1,485 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 53,536

— #48 largest county in Ohio, #944 largest county nationwide

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Morrow County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +228

— #1,320 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.7%

— #23 among counties in Ohio, #1,433 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 35,043

— #69 largest county in Ohio, #1,303 largest county nationwide

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Geauga County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +239

— #1,307 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.3%

— #26 among counties in Ohio, #1,508 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 93,843

— #29 largest county in Ohio, #627 largest county nationwide

Pdepalma // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lake County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +536

— #1,137 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.2%

— #27 among counties in Ohio, #1,516 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 229,954

— #11 largest county in Ohio, #287 largest county nationwide

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hancock County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,167

— #942 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.6%

— #20 among counties in Ohio, #1,278 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 75,837

— #34 largest county in Ohio, #730 largest county nationwide

Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Knox County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,280

— #910 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.1%

— #18 among counties in Ohio, #1,194 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 61,481

— #40 largest county in Ohio, #851 largest county nationwide

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Madison County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,291

— #907 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.0%

— #14 among counties in Ohio, #1,048 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 44,135

— #53 largest county in Ohio, #1,089 largest county nationwide

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Athens County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,462

— #869 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.3%

— #17 among counties in Ohio, #1,170 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 65,917

— #38 largest county in Ohio, #811 largest county nationwide

Lugevas // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wayne County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,661

— #833 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.5%

— #21 among counties in Ohio, #1,292 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 116,099

— #24 largest county in Ohio, #532 largest county nationwide

Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Holmes County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,833

— #799 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +4.4%

— #11 among counties in Ohio, #869 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 43,901

— #54 largest county in Ohio, #1,093 largest county nationwide

JonRidinger // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Portage County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,568

— #705 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.6%

— #19 among counties in Ohio, #1,272 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 162,511

— #19 largest county in Ohio, #401 largest county nationwide

Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Pickaway County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,634

— #701 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +4.8%

— #7 among counties in Ohio, #823 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 57,762

— #45 largest county in Ohio, #892 largest county nationwide

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Miami County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +3,056

— #659 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.0%

— #15 among counties in Ohio, #1,052 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 105,371

— #25 largest county in Ohio, #570 largest county nationwide

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Wood County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +4,855

— #550 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.9%

— #13 among counties in Ohio, #930 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 130,150

— #22 largest county in Ohio, #489 largest county nationwide

Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Union County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +5,999

— #500 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +11.8%

— #3 among counties in Ohio, #304 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 56,707

— #46 largest county in Ohio, #902 largest county nationwide

Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Greene County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +6,562

— #482 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +4.1%

— #12 among counties in Ohio, #901 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 166,502

— #18 largest county in Ohio, #388 largest county nationwide

Brenda // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Medina County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +7,843

— #443 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +4.6%

— #8 among counties in Ohio, #844 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 177,980

— #16 largest county in Ohio, #368 largest county nationwide

Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lorain County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +8,065

— #434 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.7%

— #16 among counties in Ohio, #1,098 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 307,670

— #9 largest county in Ohio, #225 largest county nationwide

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Clermont County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +8,963

— #418 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +4.6%

— #9 among counties in Ohio, #845 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 204,275

— #13 largest county in Ohio, #326 largest county nationwide

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Licking County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +10,042

— #390 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +6.1%

— #6 among counties in Ohio, #683 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 173,750

— #17 largest county in Ohio, #376 largest county nationwide

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Fairfield County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +10,508

— #382 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +7.3%

— #5 among counties in Ohio, #582 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 154,457

— #20 largest county in Ohio, #425 largest county nationwide

Canva

#5. Hamilton County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +11,395

— #361 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.4%

— #22 among counties in Ohio, #1,298 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 813,589

— #3 largest county in Ohio, #75 largest county nationwide

Greg Hume // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Butler County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +16,554

— #297 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +4.6%

— #10 among counties in Ohio, #848 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 380,019

— #7 largest county in Ohio, #183 largest county nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Warren County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +21,342

— #251 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +10.3%

— #4 among counties in Ohio, #385 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 229,132

— #12 largest county in Ohio, #288 largest county nationwide

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Delaware County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +35,027

— #150 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +21.1%

— #1 among counties in Ohio, #90 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 201,135

— #14 largest county in Ohio, #330 largest county nationwide

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Franklin County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +149,243

— #26 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +13.1%

— #2 among counties in Ohio, #250 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 1,290,360

— #1 largest county in Ohio, #31 largest county nationwide