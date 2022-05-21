Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.

This is, of course, by no means an exhaustive list. People’s reasons for choosing to live where they do are as diverse as people themselves.

As far as why certain counties across the U.S. have experienced growth, relocation is not the sole, or even primary, reason why. While more than 1,800 counties saw population gains in 2021, approximately 73% of all U.S. counties saw what the U.S. Census Bureau characterizes as a natural decrease. This was a significant jump from 2020, when 55.5% of countries experienced such a decrease. According to the Bureau, natural decrease is the simple result of “when there are more deaths than births in a population over a given time period.” In 2021, the conflation of fewer births with an aging population that was also absorbing a higher-than-usual mortality rate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to this “increased decrease.”

Nonetheless, as stated 1,800 counties nationwide have grown larger over the last year, and a sizable percentage of them are in Ohio. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020, based on the U.S. Decennial Census.

1 / 50Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Ross County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -971

— #2,482 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.2%

— #42 among counties in Ohio, #1,696 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 77,093

— #32 largest county in Ohio, #729 largest county nationwide

2 / 50Myself // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Paulding County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -808

— #2,390 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.1%

— #72 among counties in Ohio, #2,184 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 18,806

— #83 largest county in Ohio, #1,881 largest county nationwide

3 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Defiance County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -751

— #2,359 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.9%

— #51 among counties in Ohio, #1,830 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 38,286

— #65 largest county in Ohio, #1,218 largest county nationwide

4 / 50Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Stark County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -733

— #2,350 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.2%

— #36 among counties in Ohio, #1,526 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 374,853

— #8 largest county in Ohio, #193 largest county nationwide

5 / 50User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Wyandot County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -715

— #2,339 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.2%

— #60 among counties in Ohio, #2,024 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 21,900

— #82 largest county in Ohio, #1,718 largest county nationwide

6 / 50OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Ashland County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -692

— #2,323 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.3%

— #43 among counties in Ohio, #1,707 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 52,447

— #48 largest county in Ohio, #961 largest county nationwide

7 / 50Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Perry County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -650

— #2,284 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.8%

— #49 among counties in Ohio, #1,807 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 35,408

— #68 largest county in Ohio, #1,295 largest county nationwide

8 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Vinton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -635

— #2,268 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.7%

— #76 among counties in Ohio, #2,282 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 12,800

— #88 largest county in Ohio, #2,223 largest county nationwide

9 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jackson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -572

— #2,217 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.7%

— #47 among counties in Ohio, #1,796 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 32,653

— #71 largest county in Ohio, #1,370 largest county nationwide

10 / 50Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Henry County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -553

— #2,203 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.0%

— #52 among counties in Ohio, #1,839 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 27,662

— #77 largest county in Ohio, #1,509 largest county nationwide

11 / 50Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Williams County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -540

— #2,189 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.4%

— #44 among counties in Ohio, #1,736 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 37,102

— #66 largest county in Ohio, #1,247 largest county nationwide

12 / 50w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Noble County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -530

— #2,176 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.6%

— #65 among counties in Ohio, #2,098 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 14,115

— #85 largest county in Ohio, #2,147 largest county nationwide

13 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Coshocton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -289

— #1,900 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.8%

— #40 among counties in Ohio, #1,614 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 36,612

— #67 largest county in Ohio, #1,269 largest county nationwide

14 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Highland County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -272

— #1,869 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.6%

— #39 among counties in Ohio, #1,585 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 43,317

— #56 largest county in Ohio, #1,108 largest county nationwide

15 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Fayette County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -79

— #1,594 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.3%

— #38 among counties in Ohio, #1,537 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 28,951

— #74 largest county in Ohio, #1,456 largest county nationwide

16 / 50Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Putnam County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -48

— #1,553 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.1%

— #35 among counties in Ohio, #1,512 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 34,451

— #70 largest county in Ohio, #1,315 largest county nationwide

17 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Clinton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -22

— #1,518 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.1%

— #34 among counties in Ohio, #1,499 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 42,018

— #60 largest county in Ohio, #1,144 largest county nationwide

18 / 50Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Fulton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +15

— #1,471 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.0%

— #33 among counties in Ohio, #1,485 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 42,713

— #57 largest county in Ohio, #1,126 largest county nationwide

19 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Morrow County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +123

— #1,378 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.4%

— #30 among counties in Ohio, #1,438 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 34,950

— #69 largest county in Ohio, #1,301 largest county nationwide

20 / 50Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Hancock County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +138

— #1,363 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.2%

— #32 among counties in Ohio, #1,461 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 74,920

— #34 largest county in Ohio, #742 largest county nationwide

21 / 50Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Van Wert County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +187

— #1,339 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.7%

— #25 among counties in Ohio, #1,386 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 28,931

— #75 largest county in Ohio, #1,458 largest county nationwide

22 / 50Photo shot by Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Logan County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +292

— #1,267 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.6%

— #26 among counties in Ohio, #1,389 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 46,150

— #52 largest county in Ohio, #1,050 largest county nationwide

23 / 50Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Muskingum County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +336

— #1,239 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.4%

— #28 among counties in Ohio, #1,430 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 86,410

— #31 largest county in Ohio, #672 largest county nationwide

24 / 50JonRidinger // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Portage County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +372

— #1,219 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.2%

— #31 among counties in Ohio, #1,454 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 161,791

— #19 largest county in Ohio, #412 largest county nationwide

25 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Madison County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +389

— #1,209 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.9%

— #23 among counties in Ohio, #1,348 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 43,824

— #54 largest county in Ohio, #1,099 largest county nationwide

26 / 50John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Richland County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +461

— #1,165 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.4%

— #29 among counties in Ohio, #1,433 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 124,936

— #23 largest county in Ohio, #510 largest county nationwide

27 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Auglaize County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +473

— #1,156 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.0%

— #22 among counties in Ohio, #1,333 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 46,422

— #51 largest county in Ohio, #1,046 largest county nationwide

28 / 50w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Tuscarawas County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +681

— #1,096 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.7%

— #24 among counties in Ohio, #1,374 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 93,263

— #30 largest county in Ohio, #644 largest county nationwide

29 / 50Eric Lochtefeld // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Mercer County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,714

— #863 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.2%

— #14 among counties in Ohio, #907 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 42,528

— #58 largest county in Ohio, #1,134 largest county nationwide

30 / 50Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Knox County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,800

— #846 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.0%

— #18 among counties in Ohio, #1,062 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 62,721

— #40 largest county in Ohio, #850 largest county nationwide

31 / 50Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Holmes County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,857

— #838 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.4%

— #13 among counties in Ohio, #885 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 44,223

— #53 largest county in Ohio, #1,092 largest county nationwide

32 / 50Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Geauga County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,008

— #814 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.2%

— #19 among counties in Ohio, #1,159 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 95,397

— #29 largest county in Ohio, #631 largest county nationwide

33 / 50Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Montgomery County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,156

— #797 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.4%

— #27 among counties in Ohio, #1,428 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 537,309

— #5 largest county in Ohio, #132 largest county nationwide

34 / 50Lugevas // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Wayne County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,374

— #770 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.1%

— #20 among counties in Ohio, #1,171 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 116,894

— #24 largest county in Ohio, #536 largest county nationwide

35 / 50Pdepalma // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lake County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,562

— #748 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.1%

— #21 among counties in Ohio, #1,322 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 232,603

— #11 largest county in Ohio, #294 largest county nationwide

36 / 50Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Pickaway County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,841

— #728 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.1%

— #12 among counties in Ohio, #812 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 58,539

— #45 largest county in Ohio, #892 largest county nationwide

37 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Miami County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,268

— #526 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.1%

— #7 among counties in Ohio, #699 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 108,774

— #25 largest county in Ohio, #564 largest county nationwide

38 / 50Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Greene County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,393

— #519 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.0%

— #15 among counties in Ohio, #931 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 167,966

— #18 largest county in Ohio, #402 largest county nationwide

39 / 50Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Wood County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,760

— #513 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.4%

— #11 among counties in Ohio, #784 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 132,248

— #22 largest county in Ohio, #488 largest county nationwide

40 / 50Brenda // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Medina County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +10,138

— #418 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.9%

— #9 among counties in Ohio, #730 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 182,470

— #16 largest county in Ohio, #365 largest county nationwide

41 / 50Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Union County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +10,484

— #414 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.0%

— #2 among counties in Ohio, #117 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 62,784

— #39 largest county in Ohio, #849 largest county nationwide

42 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Clermont County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +11,238

— #404 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.7%

— #10 among counties in Ohio, #752 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 208,601

— #14 largest county in Ohio, #328 largest county nationwide

43 / 50Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lorain County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +11,608

— #397 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.9%

— #16 among counties in Ohio, #945 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 312,964

— #9 largest county in Ohio, #227 largest county nationwide

44 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Licking County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,027

— #389 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.2%

— #6 among counties in Ohio, #615 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 178,519

— #17 largest county in Ohio, #376 largest county nationwide

45 / 50Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Fairfield County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,765

— #378 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.7%

— #5 among counties in Ohio, #502 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 158,921

— #20 largest county in Ohio, #423 largest county nationwide

46 / 50Greg Hume // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Butler County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +22,227

— #266 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.0%

— #8 among counties in Ohio, #711 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 390,357

— #7 largest county in Ohio, #182 largest county nationwide

47 / 50Canva

#4. Hamilton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +28,265

— #226 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.5%

— #17 among counties in Ohio, #986 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 830,639

— #3 largest county in Ohio, #76 largest county nationwide

48 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Warren County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +29,644

— #218 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.9%

— #3 among counties in Ohio, #256 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 242,337

— #10 largest county in Ohio, #281 largest county nationwide

49 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Delaware County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +39,910

— #165 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +22.9%

— #1 among counties in Ohio, #86 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 214,124

— #13 largest county in Ohio, #320 largest county nationwide

50 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Franklin County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +160,393

— #29 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.8%

— #4 among counties in Ohio, #259 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 1,323,807

— #1 largest county in Ohio, #31 largest county nationwide