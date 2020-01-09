Breaking News
Safety notice issued after student's vehicle stolen by armed suspects near Ohio State's campus
Fast-growing logistics company moves to new HQ in Dublin

by: Columbus Business First

A logistics company that started with a $3,000 loan seven years ago topped $65 million in sales last year and starts 2020 in a new Dublin headquarters that’s triple the size of its old one.

Ease Logistics Services LLC has grown to 57 employees and boasts 98% customer retention, with clients including Honda Motor Co., T. Marzetti Co. and Wendy’s Co.

“When spicy chicken nuggets came back, who do you think they called?” founder and CEO Peter Coratola Jr. said.

Ease opened its new headquarters Monday at 5725 Avery Road after a $2.6 million purchase and renovation. The 5-acre property has a 13,000-square-foot main office, 3,000-square-foot warehouse and 1,800-square-foot outbuilding that’s been turned into an employee gym.

