Fans have easier time getting into Ohio Stadium after digital ticket issues during home opener

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Fans seemed to have an easier time getting into Ohio Stadium Saturday afternoon for the second home game of the 2021 season after digital ticketing issues plagued the home opener last week.

Ohio State announced major changes to the entry policies for fans after the difficulties that left thousands inconvenienced and missing kickoff when their digital tickets either would not download or scan due to insufficient WiFi.

Ohio State moved to all paperless ticketing this season and after last week’s issues added more ticket scanners, security personnel, and WiFi boosters.

It’s been a big transition, but fans say they are adjusting.

“Coming through the gate it was a hassle [last week]. I kind of had to wait 10-15 minutes to the point to where it was kind of frustrating, but I’m glad they updated the staff and got new staff in hopefully it’s a better week this week,” said Buckeye fan David Wolfe.

Ohio State Athletics spokesperson Jerry Emig confirmed Saturday’s entrance was mostly smooth, saying there were no lines to get in the stadium at the 3:30 p.m. kickoff and no gates were closed or shut down.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Fans have easier time getting into Ohio Stadium after digtial ticket issues during home opener

Columbus event offers free haircuts, political engagement

Columbus Latino festival offers live music, international flavor

Ohio State University Marching Band halftime performance for Sept. 18, 2021

AEP reports 6,700 customers without power in downtown, west Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 6,716 new cases, 174 hospitalizations

More Local News