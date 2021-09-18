Fans have easier time getting into Ohio Stadium after digital ticket issues during home opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Fans seemed to have an easier time getting into Ohio Stadium Saturday afternoon for the second home game of the 2021 season after digital ticketing issues plagued the home opener last week.

Got in with no issue. — SK 🍂 (@tiedtoanight) September 18, 2021

Ohio State announced major changes to the entry policies for fans after the difficulties that left thousands inconvenienced and missing kickoff when their digital tickets either would not download or scan due to insufficient WiFi.

Ohio State moved to all paperless ticketing this season and after last week’s issues added more ticket scanners, security personnel, and WiFi boosters.

It’s been a big transition, but fans say they are adjusting.

“Coming through the gate it was a hassle [last week]. I kind of had to wait 10-15 minutes to the point to where it was kind of frustrating, but I’m glad they updated the staff and got new staff in hopefully it’s a better week this week,” said Buckeye fan David Wolfe.

Here are the 3 things you need to know about getting into Ohio Stadium with your mobile tickets. https://t.co/uL3OkpEaWR pic.twitter.com/iV3n2LE7hP — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) September 18, 2021

Ohio State Athletics spokesperson Jerry Emig confirmed Saturday’s entrance was mostly smooth, saying there were no lines to get in the stadium at the 3:30 p.m. kickoff and no gates were closed or shut down.