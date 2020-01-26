Live Now
Lakers great Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Fans, celebrities react to death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant after crash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06:Kobe Bryant attends the LA Community Screening Of Warner Bros Pictures’ “Just Mercy” at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on January 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/KTLA) — Condolences are pouring in for Kobe Bryant, including from the President of the United States.

Tom Brady tweeted his sadness with hearts and prayers for Kobe.


The NBA player Dwayne Wade expressed his disbelief.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recalled his friend.

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich offered his thoughts.

NBA legend Bill Russell also shared his memories of Kobe.

The Houston Texans JJ Watts also expressed his disbelief.

Disney CEO Robert Iger:

Chloe Jackson with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky posted a video of the time she met Bryant.

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang and singer Bruno Mars also posted about Bryant’s legacy.

