Fans back in stands after six-month wait to see Columbus Crew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sunday night the Columbus Crew did something it had not done in six months: it played at Mapfre Stadium with fans in the stands.

Fans hadn’t been allowed since opening night because of coronavirus concerns. More than an hour before the game started, fans were already waiting outside, eager to go in.

“Little bit excited, kind of anticipating what’s going to happen and how it’s going to go. I know everybody is trying to make it as safe as possible for the fans,” said Tom Armbruster who was one of the first to arrive.

Game night looked a lot different. Fans and stadium employees are required to wear masks. Tailgating was not allowed. Social distancing reminders are on the ground outside and inside the stadium.

One of the biggest differences could be noticed in the stands. Due to the pandemic, only 1500 fans were allowed and they had to be seated at least 6 ft. apart.

“It’d be great to have fun and mess around with other people, but I’m just happy to be here even if it’s just sitting in my seat just with my group,” said Drew McDaniel, a season ticket holder who was also one of the first fans to arrive at Mapfre.

Having fans in the stands went against Columbus Public Health’s (CPH) recommendations. CPH is recommending two straight weeks of being in Level 1 on the state’s advisory system before spectators return.

However, the state’s order allows for 1500 fans or 15% capacity, whichever is smaller.

“We’re very excited. It’s kind of nerve wracking, but we think they’ve done it right.” said Jocelyn Houk.