Fans able to get a taste of Arnold Sports Festival with physique finals

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday is the last day of the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus.

The expo was canceled and most events have been closed to spectators over coronavirus concerns.

But Saturday night, fans got to fill the room for the Arnold Classic Physique finals.

Earlier in the week, state and health officials said spectators could go to the finals because they are ticketed events.

Fans and competitors said it’s been a different feel this year with smaller crowds.

They were glad to be able to see the finals tonight.

“Kind of a surreal experience because it’s one of those, you attend the Arnold and it happens every year but we attended the Arnold that not a lot of people could actually attend,” said spectator Jeff Thompson. “So it’s kind of just a neat thing.”

Some more events are happening Sunday, but they are not open to spectators.